Despite facing impeachment, President Donald Trump has beaten his Democratic rivals in the battleground states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the latest poll from GOP firm Firehouse Strategies.

Firehouse and Optimus surveyed likely voters in the three states, asking who they would be more likely to vote for in a head-to-head matchup between Trump and the various Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In Michigan:

Trump 46, Biden 41.

Trump 47, Warren 38.

Trump 48, Sanders 42.

Trump 48, Buttigieg 37.

Trump 48, Bloomberg 37.

In Pennsylvania:

Trump 46, Biden 41.

Trump 47, Warren 40.

Trump 48, Sanders 38.

Trump 46, Buttigieg 40.

Trump 45, Bloomberg 41.

In Wisconsin:

Trump 48, Biden 39.

Trump 50, Warren 37.

Trump 51, Sanders 38.

Trump 49, Buttigieg 38.

Trump 49, Bloomberg 37.

In Firehouse’s polling last year, Biden beat Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, while the two were about tied in Michigan.

The poll also shows that the majority of likely 2020 voters don’t support removing Trump from office via impeachment.

“Democrats racing towards impeachment are at serious risk of leaving behind the voters they need to retake the White House next year,” Firehouse partner Alex Conant told Axios.

Firehouse and Optimus surveyed 1,759 likely voters, 610 in Wisconsin, 551 in Michigan and 598 in Pennsylvania, from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, with a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percent in Wis., +/-4.3 percent in Mich., and +/-4.3 percent in Pa.