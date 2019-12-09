A pro-Trump protester on Monday launched into a demonstration minutes into the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing, accusing the panel’s chairman of committing treason by trying to remove President TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE from office.

Somebody just ripped into Nadler and the Dems… pic.twitter.com/ITIYCmU2TH — M3thods (@M2Madness) December 9, 2019

The man, who was in the public seating area, stood up and began yelling that Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Trump: Fox News ‘panders’ to Democrats by having on liberal guests Democrats express confidence in case as impeachment speeds forward MORE (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats were trying to change the outcome of the 2016 presidential election by going through with impeaching Trump over his contacts with Ukraine.

“Americans are sick of your impeachment sham, they’re sick of the Democrat treason,” the demonstrator yelled.

The demonstrator, who filmed his protest, appeared to be a host on Infowars, a conservative and at times conspiracy-peddling site.

USCP remove 1st demonstrator from any of the impeachment hearings. Was very loud. Yelling that Nadler just wants to remove Trump pic.twitter.com/ERUqiSd6cq — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 9, 2019

Shortly after he began, multiple police escorts showed up and shuttled him out of the hearing room as he continued yelling.

Nadler, whose opening statement the protester interrupted, stressed after the man was escorted out of the hearing room that the audience was meant to just “observe.”

“The audience is here to observe, but not to demonstrate, not to indicate agreement or disagreement with any witness or with any member of the committee,” Nadler said. “The audience is here to observe only, and we will maintain decorum in the hearing room.”