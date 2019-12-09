Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Monday that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was treating panel Republicans “as if we don’t exist.”

“Basically, they have the votes,” Lesko, who is in her first full term, told “America Talks Live” host John Cardillo. “So, he knows that he can do whatever he wants and that his Democrat members on the committee will back him up.”

The committee held its second hearing in its impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump on Monday.

Lesko, one of 17 Republicans on the 41-member committee, said Nadler “shut down valid motions in the committee hearing this morning.

“When members of Congress had valid points of order, he’d just say: ‘We’re not hearing it. We’re not doing it.’

“He shuts people off,” she said.

“It’s just outrageous what is happening in here,” Lesko told Cardillo, “and President Trump is right: This is the witch hunt. It’s a sham impeachment.

“I hope the American people see this for what it is: a total abuse of power by the Democrats in Congress.”

