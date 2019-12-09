John Ratcliffe

The House Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) met on Monday morning to continue their sham impeachment hearing.

GOP Congressman John Ratcliffe (TX) dropped a bomb during Monday’s hearing.

Rep. Ratcliffe said House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff is burying evidence of the whistleblower’s crimes in the House SCIF.

Impeachment ringleader Adam Schiff still won’t release transcript of Intel Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson’s October 4 closed-door testimony even though he has released 15 other witness transcripts.

A couple weeks ago, Ratcliffe revealed he “asked IG Atkinson about his “investigation” into the contacts between Schiff’s staff and the person who later became the whistleblower. The transcript is classified “secret” so Schiff can prevent you from seeing the answers to my questions.”

Ratcliffe suggested Monday that the “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella committed perjury by making false statements in his written forms filed with the ICIG and that Adam Schiff is hiding evidence of Ciaramella’s crimes to protect him from a criminal investigation.

Ratcliffe said it’s time to release transcript of ICIG Michael Atkinson’s testimony.

“The way to do that would be to release the Inspector General’s testimony or even just pages 53 to 73,” Ratcliffe said noting there is nothing in those pages that would release the identity of the whistleblower nor jeopardizes national security.

WATCH:

GOP Rep John Ratcliffe calls for release of transcript of Intelligence Community inspector general Michael Atkinson secret testimony, or at least, as Ratcliffe said, pages 53-73 of that transcript. Don’t know what those pages say, but Ratcliffe obviously thinks they’re important. — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 9, 2019

