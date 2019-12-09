Nunes: FBI Withheld Exculpatory Information On Carter Page From FISA Court

Geraldo Rivera Snaps Over CNN’s Attack On Fox News: ‘F*ck You And F*ck Russia’

‘It’s Going To Be An Exposé And A Cover-Up’: Tom Fitton Gives His IG Report Predictions

Dana Bash Puts Nadler On The Spot With His Own Statements On Partisan Impeachment

Exclusive: Everything You Need To Know About The IG Report, According To Joe DiGenova

Elizabeth Warren’s Big Money Back Door

‘I Don’t Know What He Was Doing’: Joe Biden Gets Defensive When Asked About Son’s Business Dealings

‘A Method To The Madness’: Historian Doug Wead Describes Trump As A ‘Great Leader’

Marcus Peters Slams A Beer After The Ravens Beat The Bills

Watch Gal Gadot In The Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Massive Moose Get Into Fight In Crazy Video

Lane Kiffin Mobbed During Ole Miss Arrival, Told To Get A Burner Phone

Unfit To Print Episode 33: CNN Hits 3-Year Ratings Low Amid Impeachment Drama

Nikki Haley Hits Back At ‘Outrage Media’ For Misrepresenting Her Confederate Flag Comments

IG Report Will Have Something For Everyone

Iran Releases American Student Held Since 2016 In Prisoner Swap

The FISA Report Is Finally Coming. Here’s What To Know About It

ANALYSIS: As FISA Report Draws Near, A Review Of The FBI’s Flimsy Claims About Carter Page

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Impeachment Charade — Faculty Lounge Edition

FISA Report Will Give The Steele Dossier Its Toughest Test To Date. Here’s What’s True And False In The Salacious Document