A reporter spoke out after a man slapped her on the butt during an on air report, and the internet responded by finding the identity of the man.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” said WSAV-3 reporter Alex Bozarjian in a tweet with a video of the altercation.

Bozarjian was reporting live from the sideline of a 5-kilometer run in Savannah, Georgia, when a male runner raced by and slapped her behind.

The video shows the shocked and angry reaction from the 23-year-old reporter.

“No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better,” she added.

Online sleuths looked for other photos from the race in order to help them identify the man, who is 43 years old. He has been banned from running in future races of the event according to a statement from organizers.

“We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event,” the statement read. “We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council owned races.”

Police have reportedly spoken with the man, who works as a youth church minister at his church, and is a Boy Scouts leader. They say that they will proceed according to the wishes of Bozarjian.

