Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) blasted House Democrats on Monday for what he said were “kangaroo” impeachment hearings.
‘I’m going to use my five minutes, not to ask questions,” Gohmert complained to a House committee hearing arguments for and against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“I’ve been in some kangaroo hearings in courts, not my own, but I have been mistreated in hearings before, but I have never seen anything like this,” the congressman insisted.
Gohmert argued that the hearing was unfair to the president, who was invited to participate, because the case had been laid out by House staff attorneys instead of so-called “fact witnesses.”
Before giving up his time, Gohmert suggested that House Republicans are already planning to impeach Joe Biden if he’s elected in 2020.
“It’s not about due process, this is about a kangaroo system, and let me tell you, those that think you’ve done something special here, you have set the bar so low, I’m afraid it’s irrepresentable,” Gohmert said. “We’ve had people already mention the next president, Joe Biden, he may be the next president. Well, we’ve already got the forms, all we have to do is eliminate Donald Trump’s name and put Joe Biden’s name in there, because he’s on video. He and his son. He basically has admitted to the crime that’s being hoisted on the president improperly.”
“I’m scared for my country,” Gohmert added. “I’ve never seen anything like this. This is supposed to be the Congress! I came up here from a court where we had order and we had rules and I’ve seen nothing of the kind in here today, and it’s outrageous that we’re trying to remove a president with a kangaroo court like this.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
