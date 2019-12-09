Democrats “set out from day one” to impeach President Donald Trump and are insulting voters by pushing to eject him from office, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said Monday before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on evidence for articles of impeachment convened.

“Over 100 members of Congress voted to impeach the president before there was even a whistleblower report,” the Louisiana Republican told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “They made it clear when they got the majority they were going to use it, not to help American families.”

Instead, Scalise added, the House Democrats are questioning U.S. voters for their decision to elect Trump.

“It’s an insult to the voters of this country who should be the ones to decide who is the president next year,” said Scalise. “They would rather take that election away because they think he is going to get elected. That’s not a reason because you disagree with his policies or because you wish you would have won the election.”

Scalise further said it is a “real concern” that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has subpoenaed and released phone records for members of Congress, the press, and others.

The press, he added, should be outraged because Schiff’s action went against their ability to do their jobs.

“You get sources, anonymous sources sometimes,” said Scalise. “He now has their phone records. He knows who he is calling some journalists. Who are the other people that he is spying on right now and why doesn’t he release all of those records?”

Scalise also said he does not agree with reports from the weekend that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold back on the impeachment proceedings to wait and see what the courts will say about testimony from former national security advisor John Bolton, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.