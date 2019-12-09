On Friday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief talks about an exchange between Joe Biden and an elderly Elizabeth Warren supporter on the former vice president’s “No Malarkey” bus tour. Video and partial transcript below:

Joe Biden is the safest pick for the Democrats, and even his sort of shortcomings, I don’t think actually cut against him. …

[Thursday] is the perfect encapsulation of what our elections have become — a bunch of Silent Generation people yelling at each other and challenging each other to feats of manhood. Joe Biden gets into it with this portly gentleman, who apparently is an Elizabeth Warren supporter [who] shows up at one of his events in Iowa, and this portly Elizabeth Warren supporter questions Joe Biden about his son, Hunter Biden, and suggests that Joe Biden is corrupt because Joe Biden didn’t do anything to stop Hunter Biden from taking jobs using his father’s name.

Even though Hunter Biden, as it turns out, is a useless ne’er-do-well who simply cashes in on the fact that his daddy is very famous. So Joe Biden got very angry about this and proceeds to call the man fat, old, and stupid — which is no way to go through life. Here’s Joe Biden being Joe Biden:

WARREN SUPPORTER: You’re selling access to the president just like — BIDEN: You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true. … If you want to check my shape on this, let’s do push-ups together, man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you wanna do. BIDEN: Okay, I’m not going to get in an argument with you, man. WARREN SUPPORTER: No, I don’t want an argument [unintelligible] … BIDEN: Well, yeah, you do. But look, fat, here’s the deal … WARREN SUPPORTER: I’m not voting for you, either. BIDEN: Well I knew you weren’t, you think I thought you’d stand there and vote for me? You’re too old to vote for me.

He called the man fat right in the middle of the thing. “Look, fat.” By the way, he was this close to saying “fatso,” [was] he not? He was this far away — he’s going to give him [a] Peloton bike. “Look, fat” is so good. Come on, if you can’t enjoy this, it’s because you have no sense of humor. “Look fat.”

[embedded content]

Then he calls him old. This guy’s probably 10 years Joe Biden’s junior — “Look, fat.” His campaign spokesperson, Symone Sanders, she comes out and says, “No, what he meant to say is, look, facts.” Oh, that’s what he meant to say? Not like how he had challenged him to push-up contest earlier?

By the way, if this old dude had gotten in a push-up contest with Joe Biden and defeated him, it would have ended Joe Biden’s campaign on the spot. It would’ve been unbelievably great. So, tip: If you are a Trump fan who wants to make Joe Biden’s candidacy obsolete, somehow tempt Joe Biden into a push-up contest and then do it with him. It’ll be great.

Joe Biden also challenged this guy to an IQ contest; Donald Trump has also challenged people to IQ contests. I am perfectly happy and sanguine to have an IQ contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. I’m rooting for entertainment value, at this point — I really am, because listen — I’ve got to cover this stuff every day. I’m a human being, too, and I love to laugh. So this is pretty fantastic. He calls the guy, “look fat.”

Now, will this launch a thousand think pieces about how Joe Biden is fat-shaming? He’s fat-shaming this Elizabeth Warren supporter, horrible, horrible old Joe Biden. The typical take on Twitter is that this was somehow going to hurt Joe Biden, and the answer is, “No, his is not only going to not hurt Joe Biden, it probably is gonna give him a boost.”

While I say it’s good to be a corpse, every so often you should show a sign of life — sort of like galvanizing a frog — that every so often you should have electricity shot through just so you can appear animate. And there, he looks a little bit animate. He looks like he’s alive.

Donald Trump is president of the United States. I’m looking to Donald Trump — who has no sense of self-awareness — saying to Joe Biden, how dare you fat-shame people. Like, Donald Trump does that on a regular basis. I just want them on stage yelling at each other. That’s all I want. Like that, and speaking of the Muppets, like what is it — Statler and [Waldorf], who are in the wings at the theater just yelling at each other, that that’s what I’m very much looking forward to.

Then, the portly Elizabeth Warren supporter decided to double down on everything he was saying. He should be running for president, too. I just need a lot of elderly Americans clubbing each other and calling each other names, that’s — if we’re going to go through this for a year, we need some comic relief.

Good news, we are about to receive [it]. … Iowa man, the guy who is confronting Joe Biden, who was called fat and old for his trouble — fat, old and stupid. That’s what Joe Biden called him, because that’s where we are. He is then sitting there, being interviewed by the media afterward, and another Joe Biden supporter comes up to him, who also is probably a Boomer or a member of the Silent Generation, and confronts him and this turns into an episode of Jerry Springer. It’s just spectacular. This is where we are in our politics:

WARREN SUPPORTER: [Unintelligible] BIDEN SUPPORTER: Why don’t you just get out of here? WARREN SUPPORTER: Stick it up your a**!

The [Biden supporter] just creeps up behind him, and this portly older gentleman, who supports Elizabeth Warren, is just [like] “stick it up your a**!” Yep, that’s American — ‘Merica. Yeah, and then he was asked, this Iowa voter about Biden, he goes, [paraphrasing] “Well, at least I’m not senile. Sure, I’m old, but at least I’m not senile like Joe Biden.”

