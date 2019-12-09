James Comey

Fired FBI Director James Comey on Monday blasted President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr after DOJ IG Horowitz released his report on FISA abuses.

The report revealed what we knew to be true all along — the FBI defrauded the FISA court and purposely omitted exculpatory information from the FISA judges in order to obtain FOUR FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Horowitz, an Obama-appointee however, concluded that the FBI investigation into Trump was justified and not politically motivated.

A completely ridiculous conclusion that was immediately refuted by AG Bill Barr and US Attorney John Durham.

“So it was all lies. No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America,” Comey said in a Twitter caption linking to his Washington Post op-ed titled, “The Truth is Finally Out. The FBI Fulfilled Its Mission.”

Comey defended the corrupt FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign and claimed it would have been a “dereliction of duty” for the FBI not to investigate so-called Russian interference.

“The painful part is that millions of good people believed what they heard. My 89-year-old mother-in-law, watching Fox News in her Iowa assisted-living facility, became convinced that I was going to jail,” Comey whined. “I repeatedly assured her that there was a zero percent chance of that. “It’s all made up,” I would tell her. But I couldn’t say that publicly because the investigation wasn’t done yet.”

Excerpt from Comey’s WaPo op-ed:

For two years, the president of the United States and his followers have loudly declared that the FBI acted unlawfully in conducting a counterintelligence investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. They repeatedly told the American people that the FBI had done all sorts of bad things, such as tapping Donald Trump’s wires during the campaign, opening an investigation without adequate cause, with the intent to damage Trump, and inserting secret informants into the Trump campaign. The president said the FBI’s actions were “treason.” The current attorney general even slimed his own organization by supporting Trump’s claims, asserting there had been “spying” on the campaign. Crimes had been committed, the Trump crowd said, and a whole bunch of former FBI leaders, including me, were likely going to jail. On Monday, we learned from a report by the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, that the allegation of a criminal conspiracy was nonsense. There was no illegal wiretapping, there were no informants inserted into the campaign, there was no “spying” on the Trump campaign. Although it took two years, the truth is finally out. At the heart of the Russian attack on the election was the release of damaging emails stolen from organizations and individuals associated with the Democratic Party. The releases started in June 2016. In late July, the FBI learned that a Trump campaign foreign-policy adviser named George Papadopoulos had been involved months earlier in conversations about a Russian government offer of “dirt” in the form of emails damaging to Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton. Based on that information, the FBI opened an investigation to try to understand whether Americans, including any associated with the Trump campaign, were involved with the Russian influence effort. It would have been a dereliction of duty for the FBI not to investigate that.

Comey concluded his op-ed by blasting AG Barr.

“Well, the wait is over, and those who smeared the FBI are due for an accounting. In particular, Attorney General William P. Barr owes the institution he leads, and the American people, an acknowledgment of the truth,” Comey said, adding, “As the leader of an institution that is supposed to be devoted to truth, Barr needs to stop acting like a Trump spokesperson.

US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham immediately released a statement following the release of the FISA report and disputed Horowitz’s findings and conclusions.

John Durham was tapped by Bill Barr earlier this year to conduct an investigation into the origins of Spygate.

Mr. Durham has already traveled to Italy and other countries as part of his sprawling investigation into how Obama’s corrupt FBI and intel agencies launched and carried out the largest spy operation of a presidential candidate in US history.

Unlike Horowitz, Durham has real power to bring the coup plotters to justice, such as the power to indict and impanel a grand jury.

US Attorney General Bill Barr also blasted the FBI on Monday in a statement

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said, adding, “It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”

