Advertisement Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired ‘Ice Bucket Challenge,’ dies at 34 Share Shares Updated: 3:21 PM EST Dec 9, 2019

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the “Ice Bucket Challenge” to raise millions of dollars for research and awareness of the disease, died at home Monday morning, according to his family.”Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS,” the Frates family said in a statement.Frates is survived by his wife Julie, daughter Lucy and parents John and Nancy.”Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency,” the family’s statement continued. Frates, a Beverly native and former Boston College baseball star, was diagnosed in 2012 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. There is no known cure for the disease, which weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning.Frates family opens up about mission to stop ALSIn 2014, Frates and Pat Quinn, of Yonkers, inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge.”Pete never complained about his illness. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure,” his family said. As the challenge spread, approximately 17 million people around the world doused themselves with a bucket of icy water. The challenge raised awareness and more than $220 million in donations for work on a cure for the debilitating illness.”Who knew that all we needed really was a bucket and a bag of ice to create all the awareness?” John Frates said in a previous interview. “We did get one miracle out of this, and that was all the funding and awareness that came through with the ice bucket challenge.” A funeral Mass will be held Friday at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Chestnut Hill. The annual Plunge for Pete will take place in Gloucester as scheduled on Dec. 28, on what would have been his 35th birthday. The Frates family encourages donations in his memory to:Peter Frates Family Foundation21 Landers DriveBeverly, MA 01915Or online: petefrates.com/donateBC retires No. 3 in honor of Peter FratesPete Frates takes part in Ice Bucket ChallengeFamily of man who inspired Ice Bucket Challenge far from finished

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the “Ice Bucket Challenge” to raise millions of dollars for research and awareness of the disease, died at home Monday morning, according to his family. “Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS,” the Frates family said in a statement. Advertisement Frates is survived by his wife Julie, daughter Lucy and parents John and Nancy. “Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency,” the family’s statement continued. Frates, a Beverly native and former Boston College baseball star, was diagnosed in 2012 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. There is no known cure for the disease, which weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning. Frates family opens up about mission to stop ALS In 2014, Frates and Pat Quinn, of Yonkers, inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge. “Pete never complained about his illness. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure,” his family said. As the challenge spread, approximately 17 million people around the world doused themselves with a bucket of icy water. The challenge raised awareness and more than $220 million in donations for work on a cure for the debilitating illness. “Who knew that all we needed really was a bucket and a bag of ice to create all the awareness?” John Frates said in a previous interview. “We did get one miracle out of this, and that was all the funding and awareness that came through with the ice bucket challenge.” A funeral Mass will be held Friday at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Chestnut Hill. The annual Plunge for Pete will take place in Gloucester as scheduled on Dec. 28, on what would have been his 35th birthday. The Frates family encourages donations in his memory to: Peter Frates Family Foundation 21 Landers Drive Beverly, MA 01915 Or online: petefrates.com/donate BC retires No. 3 in honor of Peter Frates Pete Frates takes part in Ice Bucket Challenge Family of man who inspired Ice Bucket Challenge far from finished