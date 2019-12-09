English actress and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley said in an interview that “everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway.”

“I don’t feel I have to edit what I say – the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry,” Daisy Ridley told The Guardian when asked if she feels the need to censor herself when she’s asked to talk about politics. “Everyone is annoyed with BoJo,” she says of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson.

“Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway.” said Ridley, suggesting that only insane people support President Trump. “It’s not that I don’t talk about this stuff, but other people are so much more articulate than me and say it better.”

Ridley’s break out roll as Rey in the J.J. Abrams-directed 2015 hit The Force Awakens made her the face of one of Hollywood’s most celebrated and lucrative franchises. It’s an opportunity she says has offered her the ability to turn down work over equal pay, among other reasons.

“Star Wars has given me the opportunity to do smaller things and allowed me to say no, which is glorious. I don’t talk a lot about various things because there are people fighting the good fight, and I know I have safety in that the people I have worked with have loud voices.” Ridley says. “Well, there was another film I really wanted to do, but there were a number of factors that meant I didn’t believe it was right. Well, it wasn’t equal and all that stuff, so I said no, even though that’s really scary. But how much of a blessing is it to be able to say no?”

Ridley joins her Rise of Skywalker co-star Mark Hamill and its director J.J. Abrams in publicly deriding President Trump.

A month before the 2016 presidential election, Abrams joined past and present Star Trek producers, actors, and directors and signed an open letter denouncing Donald Trump as the presidential candidate who “stands in complete opposition to the ideals of the Star Trek universe” and whose “election would take this country backward, perhaps disastrously.”

Last December, Hamill said President Trump is worse than murderous Stars Wars bad guy Darth Vader because the evil Sith Lord eventually “saw the errors of his ways.”

