The Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to a Kentucky law that obligates doctors to show and describe ultrasounds to women who seek abortions, even if patients object.

The justices’ decision not to take up the case leaves intact a federal appeals court ruling that upheld the law against a First Amendment challenge that claimed the measure abridged doctors’ freedom of speech.

The Kentucky Ultrasound Informed Consent Act requires physicians, prior to an abortion, to perform an ultrasound, describe and display its images to the patient, and make the fetal heartbeat audible.

The decision to deny the appeal means the requisite four justices did not sign on to hear the petition. There were no dissents from the denial.

In March, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in June Medical Services LLC v. Gee, which challenges a Louisiana law that requires abortion-performing physicians to have admitting privileges at a local hospital.

This developing report will be updated.