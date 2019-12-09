Courts long have attacked and undermined states’ efforts to require doctors to show pregnant women ultrasound images of their unborn children before an abortion.

It’s because the truth of those images and their impact often turns them against abortion.

But now in what could be a turning point for the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court has let stand a Kentucky requirement for exactly that – that health providers show pregnant women images of their unborn.

The Washington Examiner explained that the decision leaves standing a conclusion from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “that the law does not violate doctors’ First Amendment rights to free speech.”

In fact, that ruling said, such information is “pertinent” to a woman’s decision on abortion.

The result drew broad acclamation from the pro-life community.

An adviser to the Catholic Association said the decision affirmed “common sense, transparency, and the democratic process.”

“Rather than keep women in the dark, Kentucky requires all medical professionals, (including abortionists) to disclose vital information related to a woman’s pregnancy and her developing child. Women deserve to know all the facts before making such a consequential decision.,” said Andrea Picciotti-Bayer.

Catherine Glenn Foster, of Americans United for Life, added, “Americans United for Life hails the final legal victory today of Kentucky’s common-sense informed consent provision simply ensuring that abortion facilities offer women who are thinking about abortion visual, ultrasound confirmation of the humanity of the life in their womb. Consistent with the Supreme Court’s direction that mothers considering abortion may be given accurate, nonmisleading information about abortion and the nature of human life, today’s decision confirms that women deserve the truth, and cannot give real informed consent to an abortion unless facilities are transparent and honest about what abortion really is. That’s a right that was denied to me when I was 19 years old and making a difficult, life-changing decision, and I am so relieved that going forward, the women of Kentucky will have the opportunity I never did.”

And March for Life chief Jeanne Mancini noted, “March for Life applauds the U.S. Supreme Court decision today upholding a Kentucky ultrasound law. Women facing an unexpected pregnancy deserve to have as much medically and technically accurate information as possible when they are making what could be the most important decision of their life.”

When the 6th Circuit decision arrived, the Examiner noted the judges found the law constitutional.

“The information conveyed by an ultrasound image, its description, and the audible beating fetal heart gives a patient greater knowledge of the unborn life inside her,” wrote Judge John Bush, a nominee of President Trump, for the 6th. “This also inherently provides the patient with more knowledge about the effect of an abortion procedure: it shows her what, or whom, she is consenting to terminate.”

The report said, “The Kentucky law allows women to look away from the ultrasound screen and to ask the doctor to turn off the sounds. Doctors who don’t comply with the law can be fined and referred to Kentucky’s medical licensing board.”

Previously, the Supreme Court has declined to take up ultrasound law challenges. The difference is that previously lower courts have struck them down.

Kentucky adopted its law in 2017, and since then North Carolina and Oklahoma have followed with similar requirements.

The Examiner noted at least four justices must agree to hear a case for it to be taken up at the Supreme Court.

“Court observers have been closely watching the court, which now includes Republican-confirmed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, to see whether they’ll take up cases challenging Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Next year the justices will hear arguments about a Louisiana law that requires doctors to have admitting privileges at a local hospital.”

The Kentucky Ultrasound Informed Consent Act was signed by former Gov. Mark Bevin, a Republican.