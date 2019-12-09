A teacher at a British school instructed 6-year-old children to write gay love letters to promote “diversity.”

BBC News featured the assignment at Bewsey Lodge Primary School in Warrington, England, in which the children were told to imagine themselves as Prince Henry professing his love for his man servant Thomas, reported Summit News.

The teacher, Sarah Hopson, explained to the BBC that the children are “going to go out into that world and find this diversity around them, and they’ll find that at a young age as well.”

“And the more they can be accepting at this age, you’re not going to face it further on because the children will be accepting now and will be accepting this diversity around them,” she said.

The BBC said the school has received numerous awards for its stance against “homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.”

The school follows the national Personal, Social, and Health Education program, which states as key objectives the promotion of “diversity and equality (in all its forms).”

Summit News said the program teaches children about “sources of support and reassurance” for “diversity in sexual attraction and developing sexuality,” the “difference between sex, gender identity and sexual orientation,” recognition of “diversity in sexual attraction,” understanding “accepted terminology” on LGBT topics and the “need to challenge” “sexist, homophobic, transphobic and disablist language and behaviour.”

Muslim parents in Birmingham, England, recently were banned from protesting a similar LGBT indoctrination program, Summit News noted.