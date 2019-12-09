As Democrats and their media continue to push their impeachment scam on the American public they continue to lose the trust of American voters.

President Trump is now leading ALL Democratic candidates in the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

And in Wisconsin President Trump is now leading all Democrats by double digits

Firehouse Strategies reported:

As the impeachment process heats up in Washington, Donald Trump is seeing a boost in support in crucial swing states. Across the board, President Trump is polling well against the Democratic field in each of these battleground states. Notably, Vice President Biden has seen a sharp decline in support in our surveys as he currently runs behind President Trump in each of the three states. Trump Improves His Lead In Head-to-Head Match-Ups Against Leading Democratic Contenders.

As the race currently stands, President Trump is in the lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in hypothetical match-ups against former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Democrats rushing to their sham impeachment are leaving voters behind them.

Brandon Morse at Redstate has more.

