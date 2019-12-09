The nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are in the books, with all the contenders that have been selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to compete at next month’s awards show announced bright and early Monday.

On the film side, the top honor, Best Motion Picture – Drama, will come down to “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” In the musical and comedy category, the nominated films are “Dolemite Is My Name,” “JoJo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “Rocketman.”

As for TV, the best drama series race includes “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show” and “Succession,” and the comedy category is a competition between “Barry,” “Fleabag,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Politician.”

Also Read: Golden Globes Nominees by the Numbers: Netflix Rules in Both TV and Film

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, take place Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 8/7c on NBC.

Meher Tatna is president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Allen Shapiro, executive chairman of dick clark productions, Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions, and Barry Adelman, executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers.

See the full list of nominees in both the TV and film categories below.

Also Read: 2020 Golden Globes Nominees React: From ‘Beyond Excited’ to ‘Truly Blessed’

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“The Crown,” Netflix

“Killing Eve,” BBC America

“The Morning Show,” Apple TV+

“Succession,” HBO

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” (USA Network)

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry,” HBO

“Fleabag,” Amazon Prime Video

“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon Prime Video

“The Politician,” Netflix

Also Read: Golden Globes 2020: See the Nominees (Photos)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” (Netflix)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Ben Platt, “The Politician” (Netflix)

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22,” Hulu

“Chernobyl,” HBO

“Fosse/Verdon,” FX

“The Loudest Voice,” Showtime

“Unbelievable,” Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Joey King, “The Act” (Hulu)

Helen Mirren, “Catherine The Great” (HBO)

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Also Read: ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Chernobyl’ Lead 2020 Golden Globes Nominations

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22” (Hulu)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy” (Netflix)

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu)

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” (HBO

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Also Read: Golden Globes Nomination Film Predictions: ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ … And What Else?

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“JoJo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, ‘The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Also Read: Golden Globes Nomination TV Predictions: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ and What Else?

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”



Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”



Also Read: Ricky Gervais Makes a Splash in First Golden Globes Promo (Video)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Golden Globes Nomination Predictions 2020: Top Contenders in TV Categories (Photos) Amazon, HBO, Netflix, Amazon

HBO

HBO

Netflix

Netflix

Amazon

HBO

Netflix

HBO

FX

Amazon

Amazon Previous Slide Next Slide 1 of 12 From “Succession” to “Fleabag,” here’s who we’re betting on Ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes nominations next week, TheWrap has made some predictions as to which shows and actors are most likely to be nominated in the television categories. From HBO’s “Succession” to Amazon’s “Fleabag” to Netflix’s “When They See Us,” here are our picks for what deserves to be recognized as the best-of-the-best across a very crowded television landscape.