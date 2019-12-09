President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani traveled to Hungary and Ukraine last week and met with officials in Kiev in his ongoing efforts to expose corruption and pay-to-play schemes involving the Biden crime family and other Democrats.

Mr. Giuliani revealed Monday morning on Steve Bannon’s radio show “The War Room: Impeachment” that he is working to release a report on his findings from his latest trip to Europe to Attorney General Bill Barr and GOP lawmakers in Congress this week.

OAN reporter Chanel Rion has been traveling with Rudy Giuliani and reporting on his investigations in Hungary and Kiev, Ukraine.

In her report released on Sunday night Chanel Rion mentioned that Ukrainian officials showed her six criminal cases involving the Bidens, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“I was going to do an outline of it and try to present it at the convenience of the Republicans in Congress and the attorney general at the end of this week,” Rudy said on a podcast interview with Steve Bannon Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: Mayor @RudyGiuliani to release report on Ukraine findings this Wednesday To hear about this & more, be sure to tune in to War Room: Impeachment with @CitizensAR Steve Bannon, @JasonMillerinDC & @RaheemKassam at 9am ET daily Listen & watch 👉 https://t.co/huLTzc781F — The War Room (@WarRoom2020) December 9, 2019

We know so far that Joe Biden’s drug addict son Hunter was sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company and being paid by some accounts over $200,000 a month even though he had zero experience in the field.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, who was tasked to oversee US dealings with Ukraine, threatened to withhold over $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma and Hunter.

Biden bragged about shaking down Ukraine and getting Mr. Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

