On Friday, House Democrats, determined to undermine President Trump’s support of the state of Israel, approved a resolution supporting a two-state solution in Israel, but the “Squad” quartet of Reps. Rashida Tlaib, (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Ayanna Presley (D-MA) voted against it.

The resolution came after the Trump administration’s latest moves regarding the Jewish state, in which they acknowledged Israeli building in the ancient Jewish areas of Judea and Samaria were not illegal, a direct rebuke of the Obama Administration’s pusillanimous abstention over U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 that not only called the building of settlements illegal but also denied the ancient Jewish Biblical claim to the Temple Mount.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) said of the House Democrats’ resolution, “It is no coincidence this resolution is being brought now. It is a rebuke, attempted rebuke of the Trump administration.”

As she spoke against the resolution, Tlaib wore the same black-and-white fishnet pattern scarf around her neck that that the infamous murderous PLO terrorist leader Yasser Arafat wore as a keffiyeh. She said, “This resolution not only endorses an unrealistic, unattainable solution, one that Israel has made impossible, but also one that legitimatizes inequality, ethnic discrimination, and inhumane conditions. Israel’s nation-state law, which states that only Jews have the right to self-determination, has eliminated the political rights of the Palestinian people and effectively made them second-class citizens.”

Omar tweeted, “We are told to swallow these changes in the name of ‘pragmatism.’ But there is nothing ‘pragmatic’ about a vote that makes peace unachievable.”

One would assume that if Tlaib and Omar oppose a two-state solution, the only solution left for them to champion would be a one-state solution, and it certainly would not be run by Israel, leaving only the possibility of a one-state solution run by Palestinians. Considering Palestinian areas are Judenrein, and Israelis are warned by signs all over Israel not to take a wrong turn into a Palestinian village for fear of what could happen to them, Tlaib and Omar’s rejection of a two-state solution does seem in concert with other anti-Semitic statements they have made.

Tlaib has promoted the anti-Israel BDS movement, headlined the anti-Semitic “American Muslims For Palestine” Conference, and issued multiple false statements about the Jews and the creation of the modern State of Israel following World War II.

The Daily Beast reported in August 2018, “Tlaib is a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America.” In January 2017, the Democratic Socialists of America and Young Democratic Socialists voted to join the “boycott, divestment, sanction” (BDS) movement. Following the vote, attendees began to chant: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” That chant has typically been interpreted as the desire to eliminate all the Jews from the land of Israel.

In January 2019, Omar suggested in an interview that Israel should not be allowed to exist as a Jewish state. As far back as 2012, Omar tweeted: “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

Both women have also promoted a cartoon from a cartoonist who has openly mocked victims of the Holocaust.