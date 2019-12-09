President Donald Trump has “added more than 7 million jobs” during his time in office, a Treasury official told Breitbart News Saturday over the weekend.

Monica Crowley, Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs at the U.S. Treasury Department, gave in an interview on the SiriusXM station following the administration’s announcement last Friday that payrolls increased by 266,000 in November, far above Wall Street expectations.

“Boom! These jobs numbers are absolutely incredible and breathtaking in the number of jobs being created and as you point out the historically low unemployment rate across the board,” Crowley said. “What it shows is President Trump’s economic freedom agenda is working, literally working, as a record number of Americans are in the workforce and unemployment is at a 50-year low.”

CNBC notes that the current unemployment rate, 3.5 percent, matches the lowest rate since 1969.

“Since the president’s election in November 2016, the economy has added more than 7 million jobs,” Crowley added. “This is more than the entire population of Massachusetts last year. It’s also 5.1 million more jobs than the Congressional Budget Office, CBO, projected in its final forecast before the 2016 election. What it shows is common sense economic policies based on freedom work. Tax cuts, deregulation, unleashing the energy sector, and trying to realign international trade — all of which this president promised during the campaign, all of which he has delivered. That, in turn, is delivering us this incredible economy.”