The US Women’s Soccer Final viewership was down by ALMOST HALF this year thanks to the Trump-bashing, anthem protesting US national team.

They cursed the US President and disrespected their Country — What did they expect?

Megan Rapinoe led the team in hurling insults at President Trump.

The liberals and their media loved it.

Americans as a whole were turned off.

But the angry, far left blowhard is not quite done yet.

Rapinoe dismissed President Trump this week as “ridiculous” and a “f*cking joke.”

She’s such a charmer.

On Monday Rapinoe was awarded “sportsperson of the year” by Sports Illustrated.

KSDK reported:

After dominating the World Cup and becoming a household name, soccer star Megan Rapinoe has been named the 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. It’s the latest in a long list of accolades for Rapinoe, who scored six goals while leading the U.S. to another Women’s World Cup title in July. Sports Illustrated made the announcement Monday morning, accompanied by a cover featuring Rapinoe (with her iconic pink hair) holding a sledgehammer. As Sports Illustrated noted, she is just the fourth woman in the award’s 66-year history to win it by herself. “A feat that is both a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases,” SI’s Jenny Vrentas wrote.

