LifeSite said it’s been locked out of Twitter for tweeting a link to an article about a transgender activist who still has male genitalia complaining about being turned away by a gynecologist.

What’s the background?

Jessica Yaniv — a transgender woman — made headlines earlier this year after

filing numerous human rights complaints against salons in Canada that refused to wax Yaniv’s still-male genitalia. Last week, in a since-deleted tweet, Yaniv was miffed over a gynecology office that apparently refused service to the transgender activist:

What did LifeSite’s tweet say?

LifeSite provided a screenshot of its own tweet along with Twitter’s directive to take it down: The tweet reads: “Trans activist Jonathan ‘Jessica’ Yaniv ‘shocked…confused’ gynaecologist won’t see him” and then provides a link to a story, the outfit said.

LifeSite said Twitter called the tweet a “violation” of “Twitter rules” and gave the outfit the option to delete the tweet and reactivate its account immediately. But LifeSite said it’s appealing the ruling, which offers no explanation regarding what rules the outfit violated.

TheBlaze on Monday reached out to Twitter for an explanation, specifically asking the social media giant if the words “Jonathan” or “him” led to LifeSite’s lockout — but Twitter didn’t immediately reply to TheBlaze’s inquiry.

Ricky Gervais sure didn’t hold back

Twitter’s LifeSite lockout is rather curious considering the mountain of criticism Yaniv faced for the initial complaint tweet. In fact,

comedian Ricky Gervais pulled no punches with Yaniv, tweeting that “it’s disgusting that a qualified gynaecologist can refuse to check a lady’s c**k for ovarian cancer. What if her bollocks are pregnant? She could lose the baby. I’m outraged.”

Others shared Gervais’ annoyance:

“That’s because you are a MAN!”

“You’re playing make believe. Real doctors don’t have time for that foolishness.”

“You need a psychiatrist and a rubber room.”

“You should sue them. I can represent you because I self-ID as a lawyer. Only $10k an hour. Up front.”

“So a car mechanic that I got referred to literally told me today that ‘we don’t service nuclear submarines.’ And me, being me, I’m shocked.. and confused… and hurt. Are they allowed to do that, legally?”

“My gyno refuses to give me a prostate exam. Says I don’t need one. I’m shocked, confused and hurt.”

“My local art gallery refused to change the oil in my car. Can they legally do that? Should I sue?”

“Awww desperately seeking someone to sue again.”

Anything else?

Over the summer

Yaniv pushed for LGBTQ “topless” swim parties for children as young as 12 at pools run by a Canadian town — and one of the stipulations was that parents and guardians are barred from attending. The municipality in question postponed voting on the matter.

Oh, and British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal last month determined that Yaniv’s complaints against the waxing salons were “divorced from reality,” and the trans activist was ordered to pay $2,000 to each of three respondents in the case.

Here’s a SkyNews commentary about Yaniv’s complaints against the salons:

