Fox News host Pete Hegseth was suspended from Twitter for drawing attention to the tweeted motivations of the Saudi Arabian national believed to be responsible for the Naval Air Station Pensacola terror attack.

Twitter last week also locked the accounts of journalists Andy Ngo and Mike Cernovich for distributing the same tweet from Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani made shortly before the attack, calling America a “nation of evil,” reported Breitbart News.

Alshamrani is accused of killing three people and injuring 12 in the attack Friday.

Hegseth commented in a tweet sharing Alshamrani’s words: “The coward posted it just hours before his terrorist attack. This is Islamist terror. No reason to ever mince words. Saudi Arabia must be held to account.”

Hegseth condemned Twitter’s suspension in a post on Instagram, accusing the platform of doing the bidding of radical Islam.

“Yesterday, I was BANNED from @twitter — because I posted a screen shot of the terrorist from Florida tweeting his Islamist motivations,” said Hegseth. “That’s it, a screen shot of a terrorist in his own words.”

The Fox News host said that “if they can ban me, they will ban anyone.”

“We need to fight back. Heck, I posted the terrorist screen shot on this post too, so stay tune for @instagram banning me too,” he wrote.

“Big tech does the bidding of the Left, especially to include anyone who speaks truth about the threat of radical Islam.”

DailyMail.com reported the Saudi national’s Twitter account, which has been removed, contained posts praising Osama bin Laden and attacking Israel.

Several Saudi nationals who had contact with Alshamrani remain unaccounted for, according to authorities.

FBI officials said Sunday that Alshamrani’s motive for the attack is undetermined but “the presumption” is that it was “an act of terrorism.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas said members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division “are working tirelessly to discern if any possible ideology that may have been a factor in this attack.”