U.S. Attorney John Durham said Monday that he disagreed with a report by the Justice Department’s inspector general that said the FBI was justified in beginning an investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016.

“Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened,” Durham, whom Attorney General William Barr asked to oversee a separate Russia investigation earlier this year, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in his report that the FBI did not act with political bias, despite “serious performance failures” within the agency in opening its investigation of Russia and the Trump campaign.

However, the report revealed for the first time that the FBI had also sent an informant to record a conversation with a “high-level Trump campaign official,” who was not considered a subject in the Russia probe.

The official was not identified by name in Horowitz’s report.

Further, the document identified 17 “significant inaccuracies or omissions” in FBI applications for a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and subsequent warrant renewals.

The errors, Horowitz said, resulted in “applications that made it appear that the information supporting probable cause was stronger than was actually the case.”

In his statement, Durham noted that Horowitz’s authority was limited to information within the Justice Department, while his investigation found information from “other persons and entities both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.”