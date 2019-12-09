On Monday, BlazeTV’s “Rant Nation” posted a video clip from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings today, highlighting Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (R) demanding that House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) to schedule hearings in which the GOP can call witnesses to testify.

“Is this when we just hear staff ask questions of other staff and members get dealt out of this whole hearing,” shouted Gaetz. “And for the next four hours, you’re going to try to overturn the results of an election with un-elected people giving testimony?”

Watch the video below for more details:

