A 10K racer who was seen slapping a TV reporter’s rear end during a race in Georgia has been banned from future races.

On Saturday, WSAV-TV anchor Alex Bozarjian was reporting live from the 10K race in Savannah, Georgia, when one of the male runners slapped her rear as he ran by. In the video, Bozarjian is clearly shocked and shaken by the slap, the New York Post reported.

Check out this jerk smacking a @WSAV reporter’s ass live on air. And sorry, that’s my kiddo making horribly timed weird noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6tzi6P1Jbo — Tonya (@GrrrlZilla) December 7, 2019

Race officials quickly made a statement condemning the runner. Now, he has been identified and his actions got him banned for life.

“Yesterday afternoon we identified him and shared his information with the reporter and her station,” the Savannah Sports Council tweeted.

(3/4) Yesterday afternoon we identified him and shared his information with the reporter and her station. — SAV Sports Council (@SavannahSports) December 8, 2019

“We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event,” the council added. “We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council owned races.”

Bozarjian also released a statement thoroughly blasting the man.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” Bozarjian tweeted. “No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.”

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

The Savannah Police Department also said it is consulting with Bozarjian on possible charges.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.