Since the election of Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live has discarded any attempt to present itself as at all politically balanced, so much so that a sketch that even hints at actually mocking a political figure on the Left in a way that aligns with a Trumpian complaint is notable.

In a sketch Saturday (video below), SNL’s Kate McKinnon presents a wide-eyed and condescending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a bit that mocks her recent meltdown at a press conference over *n0t* “hating” Trump and supposedly “praying” for him “all the time.” But since SNL is SNL, the sketch ultimately takes biggest aim at Trump and throws in a line smearing a key Republican senator as a supposed racist homophobe.

Following a press conference Thursday in which she declared that the Democrats have “no choice” but to impeach President Trump, Pelosi snapped at a reporter from Sinclair for asking if she hated Trump.

“Don’t mess with me. I don’t hate anybody,” Pelosi told the reporter, pointing her finger. She then returned to the mic to put it on the record that she doesn’t “hate” anyone, even Trump. “[A]s a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Even Trump-hating SNL couldn’t resist taking some jabs at Pelosi over the meltdown. McKinnon, who also frequently portrays the woman whose terrible campaign helped Trump get elected, appeared on the “Weekend Update” to make clear that it’s not her fault that the Democrats are ramming through the increasingly unpopular impeachment.

Asked about another reporter asking if she felt bad for putting the country through the impeachment process, McKinnon’s Pelosi says, “No everybody needs to understand, I am not impeaching Trump because I hate him. I am impeaching him because rules.”

“Look, I didn’t want any of this,” she insists. “Remember, it’s not my fault that we’re in this position. It’s Trump’s fault. It’s not the lifeguard’s fault for evacuating the pool. It’s the rich kid who took a dook in the deep-end.”

Asked about her claim that she “prays” for Trump, McKinnon’s spot-on, self-interrupting Pelosi responds: “Yes, absolu — I pray for him all the time. In fact, I’ll do it right now.”

McKinnon then puts her hands together prayerfully as angelic music begins.

“Lord, please help Donald Trump,” she mock-prays. “If he has to be president, please make him a little better at any of it. And please take him. Not to heaven or anything, just somewhere else. Just for a little while, mama needs a break.”

“Dear lord, teach Donald Trump your values and to understand the Golden Rule, what it means and that it is not a sex thing,” she continues.

The audience liked that one.

“Help him with his cares and concerns, like help him to have those — about anyone or anything,” she suggests. “Here’s an idea, maybe place a curse on him like the movie ‘Liar, Liar,’ where he’s forced to tell the truth for just one week. Come on, lord, even you know that’d be funny.”

When it’s pointed out by her co-star that her prayers are “a little passive-aggressive,” McKinnon’s Pelosi counters, “No, no, some of them are aggressive-aggressive.”

“Lord, please watch over the Trump organization, which is being run by Eric. Yikes,” she prays.

She concludes by taking shots at the Republicans, particularly South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who she suggests is racist and homophobic.

“Please heal the Republicans in the Senate who tragically lost their balls,” she concludes. “And finally, please bless Lindsey Graham with a baby that’s black and gay.”

The SNL audience applauded heartily after the final line. Video below via SNL:

After Pelosi’s Thursday presser, Trump explained what he thinks is really behind the speaker’s “nervous fit.”

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit,” Trump tweeted. “She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?

