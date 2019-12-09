The Justice Department inspector general on Monday released a long-awaited report that found FBI agents were not motivated by political bias in opening investigations into associates of the Trump campaign in 2016.

“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions to open the four individual investigations,” the report issued by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz states, referring to investigations into four people on Trump’s campaign, George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosFeinstein endorses Christy Smith for Katie Hill’s former House seat What if impeachment fails? Democrat seeking Katie Hill’s former seat nabs endorsement from firefighters association MORE, Michael Flynn, Paul ManafortPaul John ManafortGiuliani draws attention with latest trip to Ukraine GOP senators request interview with former DNC contractor to probe possible Ukraine ties GOP fantasies about Ukrainian election ‘interference’ blow up Trump’s impeachment defense MORE and Carter Page.

Horowitz further concluded that the FBI had “an authorized purpose” to launch an investigation to “obtain information about, or to protect against, a national security threat or federal crime, even though the investigation also had the potential to impact constitutionally protected activity.”

The nearly 500-page report was critical of certain aspects of the FBI’s handling of the investigation, which is sure to provide fuel for President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE and his allies.

The inspector general outlined seven “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in its application to monitor Page.

“We found that members of the Crossfire Hurricane team failed to meet the basic obligation to ensure that the Carter Page FISA applications were ‘scrupulously accurate,’” the report states.

Horowitz’s report is the product of a near two-year inquiry centered on the FBI’s actions in applying for and renewing a warrant to surveil Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, as part of the bureau’s original investigation into Russian interference.

But it is far from the final word on the investigation into 2016 election interference and the Trump campaign. The response to the report quickly fell along partisan lines, with even some in the Justice Department pushing back on its key findings.

Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrFive things to watch in Russia probe review Trump, GOP shift focus from alleged surveillance abuse to Durham Russia probe Trump: Giuliani to deliver report on Ukraine trip to Congress, Barr MORE said in a statement that the report showed the FBI “launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions.”

U.S. Attorney John DurhamJohn DurhamHorowitz investigation expected to find Russia probe valid, but flawed: report Five things to watch in Russia probe review Trump, GOP shift focus from alleged surveillance abuse to Durham Russia probe MORE, who is leading a separate probe into the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, added that his own findings do not comport with all of Horowitz’s conclusions.

The Horowitz report was released during a Judiciary Committee hearing where lawmakers debated evidence collected during the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Some Democrats sought to tie the inspector general’s findings to the need to investigate the administration.

Reps. Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Trump: Fox News ‘panders’ to Democrats by having on liberal guests Democrats express confidence in case as impeachment speeds forward MORE (D-N.Y.) and Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyWhite House, Democrats strike tentative deal to create Space Force in exchange for federal parental leave benefits: report Democrats could introduce articles of impeachment next week Two budget staffers resigned after voicing concerns about halted Ukraine aid, official says MORE (D-N.Y.), the leaders of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectively, said in a joint statement that the inspector general’s findings validated the basis of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump says he’ll release financial records before election, knocks Dems’ efforts House impeachment hearings: The witch hunt continues Speier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump MORE’s report.

“President Trump is a continuing threat to our elections and the sanctity of our democracy,” the two lawmakers said.

Other Democrats declared that Horowitz’s findings shredded any claims that the FBI had investigated Trump based on political bias.

“It was never a witch hunt. It was the men and women of federal law enforcement doing their jobs,” tweeted Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: FTC rules Cambridge Analytica engaged in ‘deceptive practices’ | NATO researchers warn social media failing to remove fake accounts | Sanders calls for breaking up Comcast, Verizon Bipartisan senators call on FERC to protect against Huawei threats Hillicon Valley: House passes anti-robocall bill | Senators inch forward on privacy legislation | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Illinois families sue TikTok | Senators get classified briefing on ransomware MORE (D-Va.), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Trump’s Republican allies were quick to harp on Horowitz’s findings about the FBI’s handling of the application to monitor Page, however, calling it a “stunning abuse of power” and portraying it as evidence of deep-rooted bias against the president.

“It is deeply disturbing. Some former FBI and DOJ officials are about to have some serious explaining to do,” tweeted Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats express confidence in case as impeachment speeds forward Sunday shows — Nadler: A jury would convict Trump in ‘three minutes flat’ MORE (R-N.C.).