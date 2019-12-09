FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday announced that he is “ordering over 40 corrective actions to address” the issues raised in the Department of Justice inspector general report released Monday.

The report on the bureau’s conduct investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election found no evidence of political bias influencing the process, but did identify multiple “fundamental errors” that “were made by three separate, hand-picked teams.”

Wray in a statement on Monday said: “the FBI accepts the Report’s findings and embraces the need for thoughtful, meaningful remedial action. I have ordered more than 40 corrective steps to address the Report’s recommendations. Because our credibility and brand are central to fulfilling our mission, we are also making improvements beyond those recommended by the OIG. And where certain individuals have been referred by the OIG for review of their conduct, the FBI will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action if warranted at the completion of the required procedures for disciplinary review.”

The FBI director told ABC News the same day he thought it was “important that the Inspector General found that in this particular instance the investigation was opened with appropriate predication and authorization.”