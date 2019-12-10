A 14-year-old teenager spent the night inside a Bed Bath & Beyond retail store in North Carolina after allegedly running away from home.

According to The News & Observer, when store employees arrived for their Monday morning shift at Bed Bath & Beyond in Greenville, they found a teenage boy hiding inside the store.

Employees phoned the police around 8:30 a.m. to report the intruder. Early morning shoppers told WITN that police turned them away while the incident was under investigation.

Kristen Hunter, spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department, said that officers responded to the store for a “breaking and entering in progress” and found the teen.

Hunter said it appeared the boy had “camped out” inside the Bed Bath & Beyond overnight after reportedly running away from home.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was unharmed and taken home, Hunter said.

Details on the boy’s motive for running away from home were not immediately available.

The home goods store boasts shelves and floors full of cozy bedding and all things home-related, even offering a line of gourmet snacks like popcorn and nuts, possibly providing the teen with everything he needed for a night away from home.

Not a bad way to spend a cold winter’s night.

Representatives from Bed Bath & Beyond have not yet commented on the teenage intruder inside the Greenville location.

