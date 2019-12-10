Outspoken pro-abortion actress Jameela Jamil apparently is on a roll.

Last week,

she figuratively got in the faces of pro-life advocates, tweeting her no-holds-barred position on abortion: “My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that.”

Jamil, 33, revealed in a November Harper’s Bazaar

interview with feminist icon Gloria Steinem that she had an abortion and “sometimes a woman just wants her liberty, and we have to normalize that it’s okay just to make that choice for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life that doesn’t even exist yet.”

Image source: Twitter, redacted

Jamil — known for her work on NBC’s “The Good Place” — followed up her “suck on that” declaration with a bit of news regarding all the attention that had been coming her way over her abortion.



What else did she say?

“Receiving THOUSANDS of messages about how I made a mistake having an abortion 7 years ago and how I must be a miserable person… I am in fact a happy, thriving multi millionaire, madly in love, with free time, good sleep and a wonderful career and life,” she

tweeted Friday. “But thanks for checking.”

She added a

follow-up tweet Saturday, noting that she “didn’t expect to receive so much love for [my previous] tweet. And anyone who feels uncomfortable with the fact that I shouted out what my abortion allowed me personally to go on to achieve…I believe it’s important for brown girls to see brown girls win big and be unashamedly proud.”

What was the reaction?

Jamil’s latest pro-abortion tweets garnered a mixed response. Some fully supported her decision to abort her pregnancy; others did not:

“Brown girls get most of the abortions in the U.S. so….congratulations, I guess?”

“I have 4 children. I’m an awesome dad. I have a beautiful wife. My life is better than yours.”

“I’m a childfree person, too, and it’s certainly not a choice looked upon favorably by societal expectations & hivemind sheep. F*** societal expectations — they’re for the sheep.”

“I am childfree as well, by choice as well, by not getting pregnant. ‘I am where I am because I killed my baby’ does not sit well with me.”

“It’s a bunch of cells, basically a parasite at that stage; it’s not a ‘baby,’ and birth control still has a failure rate, so unless you’ve been barren or abstaining your entire life, count yourself lucky. Stop calling fetuses babies; they’re not.”

“It’s interesting to see a brown girl proud to be a part of suppressing the population of future brown girls.”

“Girl you stay strong! Not everyone is ready for a kid, and the life that many kids live who are born into a family that isn’t ready, leads to many unwanted feelings and harsh realities at a young age. Thank you for being so strong!”

“It’s great that an inconvenience like a baby can just be eradicated to make your life easier and more enjoyable.”

(H/T: LifeNews)