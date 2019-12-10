Actress Megan Fox says that she has her children go to a vegan school to learn that plants have “feelings, thoughts and emotions,” in order to encourage them to become environmentalists.

Fox made the comments in an interview with People magazine published Tuesday.

“We send them to an organic, sustainable, vegan school where they’re seed-to-table, they plant their own food,” she said in the interview.

“They grow it, they harvest it and they take it to local restaurants to sell it, so they understand how all of that works,” she explained.

But it doesn’t stop there.

“I’m very specific about never harming animals. We don’t step on ants; we don’t do things like that. We don’t rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they’re beautiful,” Fox said.

“I teach them that plants are sentient beings — they have feelings, thoughts and emotions — so that’s what we’re doing,” she added.

Fox has said previously in September that she considers herself a feminist but that she feels other feminists don’t want to include her in their club.

Her hard stance on not killing animals means even stepping on a pill bug is devastating for her children.

“My son accidentally stepped on a roly-poly once and he was devastated, and we had a full funeral for it,” Fox said in the same People interview. “We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So they’re very involved.”

Fox and her actor husband Brian Austin Green said that they don’t teach their kids to be themselves, but instead say they learn lessons about life from their children.

