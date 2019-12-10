On Tuesday President Trump’s approval rating hit 50% in the Rasmussen daily tracking poll.

President Trump’s approval rating is 6 points HIGHER than Obama at the same point in his presidency.

This is also despite national mainstream media reporting negatively on the highly successful President Trump 96% of the time.

This is on the same day Nancy Pelosi announced the Do-Nothing Democrats will vote for sham articles of impeachment President Trump in the House.

