US Attorney General Bill Barr doubled down in an exclusive interview with NBC and said Trump’s campaign “was clearly spied upon.”

The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Monday released his 476-page report on FISA abuses committed by Obama’s corrupt FBI and DOJ before, during and after the 2016 election.

The report revealed what we knew to be true all along — the FBI defrauded the FISA court and purposely omitted exculpatory information from the FISA judges in order to obtain FOUR FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Horowitz, an Obama-appointee however, concluded that the FBI investigation into Trump was justified and not politically motivated, despite 17 errors, 51 violations and 9 false statements all against Trump.

A completely ridiculous conclusion that was immediately refuted by AG Bill Barr and US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham.

Barr once again doubled down in an interview with NBC and said Trump’s camp was clearly spied upon.

WATCH:

“Do you still stand by your statement that the [Trump] campaign was spied upon?” AG Bill Barr: “It was clearly spied upon.”

pic.twitter.com/AZ4yLNZc5r — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 10, 2019

AG Barr also said that John Durham is investigating the post-election spying.

The FBI falsified documents in order to get FISA warrants on Carter Page AFTER Trump was sworn into office.

Even more suspicious, then-DAG Rod Rosenstein and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe both signed the June 2017 FISA renewal on Carter Page AFTER Mueller was appointed as special counsel to investigate Trump.

The June 2017 FISA application was also signed AFTER McCAbe opened up two investigations into Trump after Comey was fired.

Donald Trump was being spied on well after he was sworn into office as the Deep Staters planned a coup to remove him from office.

Watch:

The post Barr: Durham Investigating Post-Election Spying, ‘What Was The Agenda After the Election? This is the President of the United States!’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.