Attorney General William Barr said he believes there were “gross abuses” in the FBI investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia, NBC News is reporting.

He made his comments during a Tuesday interview with NBC News. It came after the Justice Department inspector general found there was no evidence of political bias in launching the probe. Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote in his report that there were “serious performance failures” with the agency in opening the investigation.

Barr said his hand-picked prosecutor, John Durham, will have the final say.

“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press,” Barr said. “I think there were gross abuses…and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI.

“I think that leaves open the possibility that there was bad faith.”

He maintained Horowitz accepted the FBI’s explanations at face value.

“All he said was, people gave me an explanation and I didn’t find anything to contradict it…he hasn’t decided the issue of improper motive,” Barr said. “I think we have to wait until the full investigation is done.”

He maintained the Russia investigation was a bogus endeavor, NBC News noted.

“From a civil liberties standpoint, the greatest danger to our free system is that the incumbent government use the apparatus of the state … both to spy on political opponents but also to use them in a way that could affect the outcome of an election,” Barr said.