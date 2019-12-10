Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has launched a TV version of a widely viewed digital ad that appears to show world leaders laughing at President Donald Trump, Axios is reporting.

The TV ad is now running in two Iowa cities — Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. The digital ad has recorded about 12 million views on YouTube, Instagram, Hulu and Facebook, according to Axios. It can also be seen on Biden’s Twitter account.

The TV spot is part of a $4 million ad buy by Biden’s campaign in Iowa, Axios reported. It will be seen nationally this weekend during the Iowa-Iowa State football game.

The ad shows a group of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, apparently mocking Trump for holding a lengthy press conference during the recent NATO summit.

In his presidential campaign, Biden is focusing heavily on foreign policy to demonstrate the differences between himself and the president, Axio noted.