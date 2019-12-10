Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are practically tied at the top of the latest Emerson Iowa poll.

Biden leads with 23 percent while Sanders follows with 22 percent, a 9-point increase since the October poll. Support for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren fell by 11 points, at 12 percent.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues to climb in the polls, notching 18 percent in the latest survey, compared with 16 percent in October. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar experienced a huge leap from noncompetitive numbers – just 1% in October – to 10%.

The poll also found:

Among Biden supporters, 27% chose Warren as their second choice, 24% chose Sanders, 23% chose Buttigieg and 14% chose Klobuchar.

A plurality of Democratic primary voters named Sanders as having the best healthcare policy, at 31%. Following him, 19% said Buttigieg has the best policy, 18% said Biden, 13% said Warren, and 9% said Klobuchar.

When Iowa voters were asked what healthcare policy they most support, 23% said a public option, 22% opted to keep it as is, 20% said Medicare for All, 17% said something else, and 19% were unsure.

Opposition to impeachment sits at 50% while 38% are supportive of it.