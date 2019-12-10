WASHINGTON — 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s senior advisor said Tuesday that people should look to a “forceful” video of Biden in Iowa from last week if they wonder whether he can beat President Donald Trump.

Senior advisor Symone Sanders spoke Tuesday at POLITICO’s Women Rule summit where she referred to a viral video of Biden. The former vice president lashed out at a voter who questioned his age and his son’s business dealings in Ukraine at a campaign event in Iowa. Biden told the man he is a “damn liar,” challenged him to a push-up contest and IQ test, and suggested the voter lived a sedentary lifestyle.

“You’re a damn liar,” Biden told the man. “That’s not true and nobody has ever said that.” (RELATED: Biden Stumbles Into Another Gaffe, Says Obama Admin Was During 1976)

“The reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people know and I can get things done, ” Biden said. “And if you want to check my shape, let’s do push-ups together man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test,” he added. At another point in the exchange, Biden addressed the man by saying: “Look, fat.”

Sanders said at the POLITICO summit that Biden’s video was “forceful.”

“That’s the kind of fire that we need,” she said, amidst laughter. “So if anyone is wondering if Joe Biden can take on Donald Trump, and he’s ready for a fight, I point you to the video in Iowa.”

Sanders previously defended Biden’s actions on Twitter after the exchange went viral.

To be clear: Any assertion VP Biden said a word about the gentleman’s appearance is making this something it is not. In the latter part of the exchange, the VP began to say “Look, facts” then said “here’s the deal.” If you’ve been to a Biden event, you’ve heard this before. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 5, 2019

“To be clear: Any assertion VP Biden said a word about the gentleman’s appearance is making this something it is not,” Biden’s senior adviser she wrote in a Dec. 5 tweet as the hashtag “#lookfat” took off online. “In the latter part of the exchange, the VP began to say ‘Look, facts’ then said ‘here’s the deal.’ If you’ve been to a Biden event, you’ve heard this before.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.