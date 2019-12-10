Former President Bill Clinton said Tuesday that Congress was “doing what they believe is right” in bringing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, encouraging everyone else to “go about our lives.”

“Congress is doing what they believe is right,” the former president told reporters at a Clinton Foundation event in New York. “The American people will see.”

Clinton’s comments were first reported by CNN.

He was impeached by a Republican House in 1998 on grounds of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice but acquitted by a Democratic-controlled Senate, enabling him to finish his second term.

“Is it true? And is it what they say?” Clinton posed in suggesting how Americans might assess the situation. “And, then, what should be done with it, if it’s true?

“Meanwhile,” he continued, “the rest of us should go about our lives — and all of us commenting on it won’t have anything to do with it.

“They should do their job,” Clinton said. “I’ll do mine.”