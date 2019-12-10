Michael Bloomberg called President Donald Trump a climate change denier and pledged, as president, to harness investment in climate change solutions.

Speaking at the COP25 global climate summit in Madrid on Tuesday, Bloomberg criticized Trump’s decision to abandon the Paris accord and said the next U.S. president must stop subsidizing fossil fuel-producing companies and instead invest in clean energy.

“I do want the world to know that Americans continue to work on climate change, even with a climate denier in the White House,” he said.

Bloomberg, who, like his rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination, has said he’d rejoin the Paris pact as president, stressed the importance of promoting investment in green technology. “The capital is out there, we just need to unlock the capital,” he said.

Later Tuesday, Bloomberg and actor Harrison Ford will present a report analyzing progress made by cities, states and businesses in tackling climate change, a topic that’s the focus of Bloomberg’s campaign this week.