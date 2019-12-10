Democratic presidential Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday that his rivals for the party’s nomination would be eaten “alive” by President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, told CNN on Tuesday that “Trump is getting stronger and I think he would just eat alive the candidates. Because they don’t have plans that I think are practical, that can be implemented. They don’t have management experience and the President’s job is a management job.”

He added, “This is not a job where you take training wheels, this is the future of the world — the free world. And you need people with experience.”

The former mayor also said that climate change” should be at the top” in voter’s minds when it comes to key issues.

“I think the statistics say you’re right — that particularly young people care,” he said. “It certainly should be at the top of everybody’s list. Climate change has the potential to destroy our planet as we know it … this is really serious stuff and it shouldn’t be a campaign issue.”

Bloomberg declined to comment on former Vice President Joe Biden, who has positioned himself as a moderate candidate and as the only one who can beat Trump in 2020.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do,” he said. “I can tell you what I would do if elected.”

“I would put together a team. I would do certain things day one, like rejoining the Paris (climate) agreement. But I would spend the first 100 days building the team,” Bloomberg continued. “It takes a long time to do these things.”