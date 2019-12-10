President Trump is holding ANOTHER MASSIVE REELECTION RALLY this time in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

And the crowd is FIRED UP!

During his speech Trump BLASTED the DEEP STATE LOVEBIRDS.

Trump told the crowd, “I hear Peter Strzok needed a restraining order to keep him away from Lisa Page.”

Trump tells us "I hear Peter Strzok needed a restraining order to keep him away from Lisa Page." — Hector Rottweiler (@hectorrotweiler) December 11, 2019

Here is the clip.

Trump in Hershey: Lisa page got Restraining Order on Peter Strzok!! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/OdXYYQ0UkA — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 11, 2019

Here is the livestream from the rally tonight.

Via Right Side Broadcasting.

