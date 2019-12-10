https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/boom-president-trump-at-hershey-rally-i-heard-peter-strzok-needed-a-restraining-order-to-keep-him-away-from-lisa-page-video/

President Trump is holding ANOTHER MASSIVE REELECTION RALLY this time in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

And the crowd is FIRED UP!

During his speech Trump BLASTED the DEEP STATE LOVEBIRDS.

Trump told the crowd, “I hear Peter Strzok needed a restraining order to keep him away from Lisa Page.”

