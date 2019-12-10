British Prime Minister Boris Johnson drove what appeared to be a bulldozer or construction digger through a wall in an attempt to symbolize the destruction of the Brexit gridlock

The word “Gridlock” was printed on what looked like a polystyrene wall that came tumbling down as Johnson steered the bulldozer through it. “Get Brexit Done” was printed on the bulldozer.

Johnson was recorded knocking down the wall at a manufacturing center for the JCB construction equipment company, according to Mediaite. He exited the bulldozer to applause and gave onlookers two thumbs up.