After weeks of hearings and amid troubling polling trends in battleground states, the House Democrats officially announced on Tuesday that they are bringing two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The president responded online by pointing to a key fact he says Democrats continue to ignore.

In a press conference Tuesday, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced that the Democrats are bringing two articles of impeachment against Trump: “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”

Trump’s alleged abuse of power, the Democrats contend, relates to his attempt to “pressure” Ukraine into investigating his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, which Nadler described in the press conference as having “compromised our national security and threatened the integrity of our elections.”

The Democrats also maintain that the president’s unwillingness to cooperate with their inquiry is grounds for impeachment.

“Throughout this inquiry, he has attempted to conceal the evidence from Congress and from the American people,” said Nadler, in comments reported by CNBC. “Our president holds the ultimate public trust. When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the Constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security.”

Neither charge is specified in the Constitution’s impeachment clause, which reads: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Nadler suggested in his statement, however, that the charges outlined in the Democrats’ two impeachment articles both constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) also had a chance to make a statement Tuesday, declaring that the inquiry he led provided “overwhelming and uncontested” evidence of Trump’s alleged “misconduct.” While the Democrats expressed great confidence in their “overwhelming” case against Trump, they notably took no questions from the press following their announcement of their impeachment articles. Trump responded to the Democrats much-anticipated announcement by slamming the 2020 “interference” allegation as “ridiculous” and pointing to the repeated assertions by Ukrainian officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that Trump did not “pressure” them to conduct investigations in order to receive U.S. military aid, as the Democrats allege. “Nadler just said that I ‘pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election,’” Trump tweeted. “Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there ‘WAS NO PRESSURE.’ Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!” Trump followed up that tweet with his most frequently posted two-word phrase: “WITCH HUNT!”

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

After focusing their rhetoric for weeks on alleged “bribery” by Trump, Democrats notably chose not to present that more specific charge against Trump in the articles, opting for the far more vague “abuse of power.”

During the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings last week, liberal Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz addressed the Democrats’ “abuse of power” allegation, dismissing the idea that a president could be impeached for such a “vague” offense.

“The Republicans should have challenged Professor Feldman’s assertion that ‘abuse of office’ is a constitutional basis for impeachment,” Dershowitz tweeted Wednesday. “These words do not appear in the Constitution and such vague criteria were rejected by the Framers.”

Related: Impeachment Backlash: Trump Now Beating All Democrats In Three Key Battleground States