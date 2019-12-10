The Pentagon announced that all military training was suspended for Saudi Arabian students after a lethal shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

The order suspends training for more than 800 students.

Three people were killed and eight others were injured when a Saudi national opened fire in an attack on Friday at the base before police officers shot and killed him.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the motivation for the lethal attack.

“A safety stand-down and operational pause commenced Monday for Saudi Arabian aviation students,” said a statement from the Pentagon about the suspension.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper also ordered a review of the screening process for foreign students training in the US.

“I direct the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence (USD(I)) to take immediate steps to strengthen personnel vetting for International Military Students (IMS), and to complete a review within 10 days of policies and procedures for screening foreign students and granting access to our bases,” said Esper in a statement.

The FBI says they believe the murderer acted alone in the attack, but reports that other Saudi students might have been video recording at the time of the attack has many wondering if they were co-conspirators.

A New York Times report indicated that six Saudi Arabian students were detained and questioned about the alleged recording of the incident.

