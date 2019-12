Analysis: IG’s FISA Report Undercuts ‘Schiff Memo,’ Which Defended FBI And Steele Dossier

‘Ludicrous Optics’: House Democrats Praise Trump’s USMCA Trade Deal As They Unveil Their Effort To Impeach Him

The Buttigieg Campaign Pays Women More Than Men, Buttigieg Press Secretary Says

‘He Was Sitting In The Front Row’: Martha MacCallum Corrects Democratic Rep On Devin Nunes’ Hearing Attendance

‘Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars To Democrats’: Gaetz Presses Democrats’ Impeachment Lawyer After He Says He’s Not Partisan

Republican Rep. Ted Yoho Announces He Won’t Seek Re-election

DOJ Moves To Revoke Citizenship Of Gymnastics Coach Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse

7 New Women Accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Sexual Misconduct

Biden Adviser Touts His Scornful Response To Iowa Voter

Report Reveals The Extent Of Liz Warren’s Past Defending Big Business From Enviro Activists

House Democrats Announce Two Separate Articles Of Impeachment

Gabbard Won’t Attend December Debate Even If She Qualifies

‘He Will Never Be Able To Fix The FBI’: Trump Calls Out Bureau Director Chris Wray Over FISA Report

They Thought They Had Trump ‘By The Short Hairs’: Geraldo Rivera Takes Aim At FBI After FISA Report

Watch 3 Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Unbecoming An Officer’

Fox News Announces Bill Hemmer Will Replace Shepard Smith

Inspector General Finds Significant Issues With Spying On Trump, Liberals Promptly Ignore Them

BACKER: The FEC Has Been Closed For 100 Days; Democrats Are In No Hurry To Fix It

IG Report Lays Out Seven Major Inaccuracies And Omissions From First FISA Application

Here’s What’s Happened To The FBI Officials Who Led Trump-Russia Probe

Steele Dossier Played ‘Central And Essential Role’ In FBI Decision To Apply For Surveillance Warrants

FBI Failed To Disclose That Carter Page Was ‘Operational Contact’ For CIA, Was Given ‘Positive Assessment’

Mega-Rich Environmentalists Respond To Questions About Their Use Of Private Jets