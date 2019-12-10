The FISA-fueled investigation that wound up charging him with no crime “ruined” his life, Carter Page wrote Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal.

“After all this testimony, and after more than a year of round-the-clock surveillance under FISA warrants, I have never been charged with any crime,” Carter wrote on the eve of testimony from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

“If senators don’t demand answers, they’re practically inviting intelligence agencies to use their surveillance powers to target domestic political opponents.”

Page’s missive called on the asking of the following questions to IG Horowitz, who appointed during president Barack Obama administration, which began the surveillance of Page.

“I still have many questions about the FBI investigation that ruined my life,” Page wrote. “If you value your privacy, reputation and right to political expression, you should too.”

“Will you recommend prohibiting the use of uncorroborated political opposition research in FISA applications?”

“How can Americans have faith in the FISA process after an FBI lawyer was found to have falsified evidence in a warrant application?”

“What timeline do you recommend for a review of responsibility and oversight within the FBI chain of command in my case, and who should carry out that investigation?”

“What other steps do you recommend to reform the FISA process so such abuse can’t happen again?”

Page said the smears of his name had him living like a “fugitive” and facing death threats.

“I will never completely restore my name,” he concluded. “All I can do is try to make sure this never happens again. As the Supreme Court warned nearly a half-century ago: ‘The price of lawful public dissent must not be a dread of subjection to an unchecked surveillance power.'”