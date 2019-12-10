On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that he doesn’t know of any Senate Republicans who support removing President Trump and predicted that there will be more Democrats that vote against impeachment than Republicans who vote for impeachment in both chambers of Congress.

Cotton said, [relevant remarks begin around 10:30] “I’m not aware of any Republican senator who thinks that these facts as we know them warrant impeachment, much less removal from office. In fact, I would predict that both in the House and in the Senate, more Democrats will vote with us than Republicans voting against the president.”

