House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters and other liberal chairmen announced their Articles of Impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning.

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

Serial liar Adam Schiff accused President Trump of cheating to win the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton.

“The president’s misconduct goes to the heart of whether we can conduct a free and fair election in 2020…Despite everything we have uncovered, the president’s misconduct continues to this day, unapologetically and right now,” Schiff said Tuesday morning.

Hillary Clinton cheered the news and called President Trump the “occupant of the Oval Office.”

“We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it,” Hillary said in a tweet Tuesday.

Impeachment against Trump is all about the 2020 election — the Democrats do not have a candidate who can beat Trump at the ballot box.

Chairman Nadler appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday and admitted to host Chuck Todd that impeachment is about preventing Trump from being reelected in 2020.

Nadler let the cat out of the bag and admitted what we have known all along — the Dems do not have a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020 so their only hope is to remove him from office.

“We are also faced with a very direct threat that this president put himself repeatedly above the interest of the country and poses a threat to the integrity of the next election…he poses a threat to the integrity of the next election if he’s allowed to continue to do what he’s doing,” Nadler said.

The latest coup attempt disguised as impeachment was a plan cooked up by House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff with the use of Brennan’s plant-turned-whistleblower Eric Ciaramella.

