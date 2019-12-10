Lunden Roberts, Hunter Biden

Last week deadbeat dad Hunter Biden blew off a court hearing in Arkansas over his child support payments to his baby mama Lunden Roberts, and his lawyer abruptly quit.

Now Hunter is refusing to pay Lunden Roberts’ $11,000 legal bill so she is turning the screws on Biden and demanding to know how much Burisma Holdings paid him.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is not being compliant — she is demanding a hefty child support payment!

Last Monday Judge Don McSpadden demanded threes years of Hunter’s tax returns in order for him to reach a decision on child support payments.

Hunter Biden claimed in a sworn statement that he is currently in debt, unemployed with no monthly income.

Lunden Roberts is not letting Hunter get away with his lies and she made her move this week in a new filing with 47 requests!

The Daily Mail reported:

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s baby, has demanded that he admit he was employed as a board member for Burisma in the Ukraine and that he was compensated on a monthly basis in new court documents obtained exclusively by Dailymail.com. The amount of money that Roberts asks Biden confirm is redacted in the seven-page document filed today, but it has been widely reported that the vice president’s son was earning $83,000 a month for his role at the Ukrainian energy company. Roberts has also asked that Biden admit that he ‘or an entity owned, controlled or under your direction or supervision’ received money from a Chinese person or entity for foreign and domestic investment purposes. The document contains 47 requests for admission by Biden, most of which are redacted in some way, including six related to his income taxes for the years from 2013 to 2018. In other documents,obtained by DailyMail.com, Biden has objected to paying for his baby mama’s legal bill. The 49-year-old filed papers on Monday in Independence County, Arkansas, seeking for a judge to deny Lunden Roberts’ request to have her $11,000 attorney bill footed by Biden.

Hunter Biden was paid millions of dollars sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings and other positions provided by his VP daddy Joe in various pay-to-play schemes — perhaps he shouldn’t have blown all the money on crack and strippers.

